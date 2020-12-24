Head to Head Analysis: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) vs. Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Canada Goose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose $720.34 million 4.71 $114.05 million $0.98 31.45

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Worldwide and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 5 1 13 0 2.42

Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $36.99, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 10.27% 16.50% 6.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 29, 2020, it operated 20 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

