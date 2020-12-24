Head-To-Head Analysis: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.02 $2.51 billion $2.77 10.01 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 2.64 $21.14 million $1.40 11.98

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 10 0 2.53 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.18, indicating a potential downside of 12.79%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.69% 7.12% 0.97%

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in November 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

