Head-To-Head Review: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) versus RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 60.48% 35.04% 29.73% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,977.92% N/A -211.73%

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $102.31 million 3.46 $31.88 million $0.30 11.40 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 867.37 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 159.50%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.