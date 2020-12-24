Head-To-Head Review: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI)

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK Technologies and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.95 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Energous $200,000.00 565.75 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -2.00

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -5.19% -10.71% -6.56% Energous -13,071.48% -171.68% -136.99%

Risk & Volatility

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BK Technologies and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BK Technologies beats Energous on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

