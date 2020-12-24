Head to Head Review: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66% Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99%

66.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.20 $59.20 million $3.10 9.79 Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.90 $13.15 million N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

