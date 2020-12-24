Head to Head Survey: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Origin Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 2.37 $53.88 million $2.28 12.11 Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.96 $194.45 million $2.68 12.95

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, and mortgage origination and servicing facilities. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

