Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 784,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

