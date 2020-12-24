Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Heartland Express by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

