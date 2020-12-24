HedgeTrade One Day Volume Tops $193,873.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $153.07 million and $193,873.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002119 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

