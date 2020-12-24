HEIDI (HDI) Trading Down 84.6% This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $8,327.20 and $23.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 84.6% against the US dollar. One HEIDI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

