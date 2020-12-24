Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

