Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.37.

NYSE:HPE opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

