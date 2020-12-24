Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). Approximately 9,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.37.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit