Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). Approximately 9,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.37.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

