HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.33

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
