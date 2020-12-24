HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.33

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

