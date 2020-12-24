Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 14,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.