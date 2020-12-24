Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 14,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit