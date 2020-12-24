Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of HIFS opened at $217.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

