HM Payson & Co. Acquires 58 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $550.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.91 and its 200-day moving average is $468.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,971,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

