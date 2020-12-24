HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

