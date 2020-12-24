HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 61.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $319,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -206.82 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

