HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 539 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $632,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.