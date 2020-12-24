HM Payson & Co. Has $174.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 47,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $28,732,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.