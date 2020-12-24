HM Payson & Co. Sells 150 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.