HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

HMSY opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

