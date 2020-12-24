HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

HMS stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

