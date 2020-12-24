HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $36.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 57.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in HMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.