HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

HMSY stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HMS by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

