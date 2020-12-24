Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Trading Down 0.5%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 37,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.