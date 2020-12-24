Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $103.14 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Horizen has a total market cap of $103.14 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.75 or 0.00041336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and OKEx. In the last week, Horizen has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00256060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,579,906 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, COSS and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

