Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

