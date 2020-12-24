Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 104,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 143,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $679.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

