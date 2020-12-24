Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $681.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.22 million to $688.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $363.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,600. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

