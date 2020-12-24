Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.34. 98,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 234,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.