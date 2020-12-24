Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE H opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.96. The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

