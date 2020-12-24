Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE H opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.96. The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit