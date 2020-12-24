Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 6.6%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 4,981,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,857,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

