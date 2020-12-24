IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $214.00. The stock traded as high as $187.78 and last traded at $187.78, with a volume of 13894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $6,468,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

