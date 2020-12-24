Ian Gandel Acquires 500,000 Shares of Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX) (ASX:AGS) Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX) (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX)
