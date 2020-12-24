Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 268,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 625,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

