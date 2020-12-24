IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 273,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In other IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) Company Profile (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

