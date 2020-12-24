IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.81

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $794.81 and traded as high as $872.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $864.50, with a volume of 363,610 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.73.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

