IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.81

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $794.81 and traded as high as $872.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $864.50, with a volume of 363,610 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.73.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit