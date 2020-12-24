Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $63,296.64 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,610.35 or 0.99899034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020852 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051031 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,380,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,674 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

