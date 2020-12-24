Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.40

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 23965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196,683 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,894,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

