Injective Protocol Price Reaches $4.72 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.11 million and $45.45 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00020103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00688767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00181466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00099754 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,863,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

