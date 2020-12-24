Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0005

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $217,454.53 and approximately $2,136.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00046140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00326515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

