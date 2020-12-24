Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.06

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.06 and last traded at $195.80, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.98.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

