Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

