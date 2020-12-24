Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Honeywell International Inc purchased 4,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc bought 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00.

Shares of HON opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

