Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

