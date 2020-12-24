Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AN opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $70.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

