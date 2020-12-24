Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,351,932.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12.

TSE CNQ opened at C$30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a PE ratio of -62.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.29.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.