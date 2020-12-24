Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $32,747.40 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

