Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $32,747.40 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
